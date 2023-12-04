Durable Capital Partners LP Sells 942,811 Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Durable Capital Partners LP reduced its position in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,093,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942,811 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP owned about 0.10% of Warby Parker worth $117,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 1,434.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 5,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $59,790.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106 shares in the company, valued at $1,263.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 5,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $59,790.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106 shares in the company, valued at $1,263.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $90,675.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,043.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Warby Parker Stock Performance

Shares of Warby Parker stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,364. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.48. Warby Parker Inc. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $18.67.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $169.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.82 million. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 17.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WRBY shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BTIG Research raised shares of Warby Parker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Warby Parker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

