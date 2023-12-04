TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.63 and last traded at $11.77. 1,427,086 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 7,293,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TAL Education Group in a research note on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.60 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TAL Education Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.70.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group Stock Down 4.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.73 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.61.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $411.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.91 million. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TAL Education Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAL. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in TAL Education Group during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 37.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.