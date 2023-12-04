Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Mendel Money Management

Mendel Money Management reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.5% of Mendel Money Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 30.8% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. LBP AM SA grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 424,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,330,000 after buying an additional 57,528 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 153,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,512,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 80,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,735,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.2% in the second quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,720,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $329,137,000 after acquiring an additional 252,759 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,776 shares of company stock valued at $23,452,924 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.54. 8,238,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,607,607. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.57 and a 52-week high of $142.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

