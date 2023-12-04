Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Has $14.43 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,827 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises about 1.9% of Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. owned about 0.26% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $14,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 151.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.70. 441,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,107. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $52.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.52.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

