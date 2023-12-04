Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Lowers Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 167,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,894 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises 2.7% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 633.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,236.6% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,122.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,122.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,824 shares of company stock worth $738,057. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.85.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.68 on Monday, reaching $62.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,937,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,219,421. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $110.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

