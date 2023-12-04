Portolan Capital Management LLC Sells 151,227 Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Portolan Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 151,227 shares during the period. Bel Fuse makes up approximately 1.8% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.78% of Bel Fuse worth $20,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 1,481.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Bel Fuse stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,476. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $63.18. The company has a market cap of $710.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $158.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.00 million. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 26.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Bel Fuse from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bel Fuse in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

