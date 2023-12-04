Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 20,171 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,171 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 2.5% of Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $79,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,245,000 after buying an additional 24,789,396 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,116,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,863,000 after buying an additional 865,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,396,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,411,000 after purchasing an additional 777,538 shares during the last quarter.

VTV traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $144.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,265,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,738. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.60. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

