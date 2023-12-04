Buckingham Strategic Partners Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 130,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

VWO traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,909,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,925,546. The company has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.27. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.