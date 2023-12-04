Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 96.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Mendel Money Management increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 7,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,921,000. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.0% in the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Swmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 114.2% during the second quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $0.84 on Monday, reaching $448.57. The company had a trading volume of 379,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $437.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $445.56. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 46.04%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

