Bleakley Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 0.8% of Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $26,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 49,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 21,054 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 44,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 50,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 16,030 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,642,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,819,000 after purchasing an additional 176,809 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,326,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,064,000 after purchasing an additional 813,934 shares during the period.

VGSH traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $57.94. 1,655,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,074,079. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.71. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $58.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1862 per share. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

