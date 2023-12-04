Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,839 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $59,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,967,000 after purchasing an additional 108,283 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.76. 1,018,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,761,580. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $84.82 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The stock has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.70.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

