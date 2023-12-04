Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by RDST Capital LLC

RDST Capital LLC increased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up 7.8% of RDST Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. RDST Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $17,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.44.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 94,980 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $23,745,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,262,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,370 shares of company stock valued at $165,344,853 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM traded down $8.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $251.71. 5,861,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,519,387. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $263.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.01. The firm has a market cap of $243.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

