Sittner & Nelson LLC Cuts Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Sittner & Nelson LLC lessened its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser accounts for 1.2% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 94,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 101,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of WY traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.27. 821,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,890,191. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $36.00.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.36%.

WY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $242,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 147,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,036.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,346 shares of company stock valued at $299,530 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

