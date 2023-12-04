Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 570,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF accounts for 1.9% of Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT owned 0.35% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $18,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWZ. Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $907,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $324,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,894,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,938,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

EWZ traded down $0.61 on Monday, hitting $33.81. 9,162,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,711,254. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $34.51.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

