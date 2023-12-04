Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Raises Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 80.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 230,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,200 shares during the quarter. Centene accounts for 1.6% of Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in Centene were worth $15,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 1,401.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,247 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 22,382 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Centene by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.79. The company had a trading volume of 535,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,720. Centene Co. has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $87.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.86. The company has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.39.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

