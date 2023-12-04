Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Buys New Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 85,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,612,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 56,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 11,238 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 90,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.48. 5,078,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,820,717. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $500.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.38. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $72.84 and a 1-year high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5415 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. StockNews.com cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

