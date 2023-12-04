Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,465 shares during the quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $16,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter worth $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 169.5% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $118.17. 1,316,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,796,095. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.75. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $153.98.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Crown Castle

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.