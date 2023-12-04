Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Makes New Investment in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 98,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT owned about 0.53% of Vital Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,765,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at about $1,995,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Vital Energy during the second quarter worth about $8,107,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Vital Energy during the second quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 5,496 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $300,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,546.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VTLE traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.82. 828,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 3.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.03. Vital Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $62.87.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $435.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.47 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 36.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 17.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VTLE. Truist Financial began coverage on Vital Energy in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Vital Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.43.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

