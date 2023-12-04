Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Makes New $5.36 Million Investment in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 359,944 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YPF. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,204 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 18,306 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 109,071 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 14,548 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 431,478 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after buying an additional 161,482 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 842,085 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,539,000 after buying an additional 229,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 93,770 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 21,576 shares during the period. 10.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on YPF. Citigroup raised their price objective on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.50 to $17.10 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.90.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 0.3 %

YPF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.20. 1,362,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,353,657. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.28.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 13.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

