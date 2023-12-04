Mount Lucas Management LP Has $5.67 Million Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Mount Lucas Management LP grew its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 137,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,647 shares during the period. EQT comprises 1.9% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in EQT were worth $5,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in EQT by 15.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 150,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,182,000 after buying an additional 20,455 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in EQT during the first quarter worth $707,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in EQT by 30.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in EQT by 466.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,459,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,893,000 after buying an additional 1,201,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in EQT during the first quarter worth $1,014,000. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EQT news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $828,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,946,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,368,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

EQT Stock Down 3.0 %

EQT stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.03. 1,631,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,021,721. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $45.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. EQT had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.1575 dividend. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EQT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

