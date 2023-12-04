Concentric Capital Strategies LP Sells 2,533 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP lessened its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.6% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 51,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 45.0% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.3% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 14.9% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 1.5 %

MCHP traded down $1.29 on Monday, hitting $83.37. The company had a trading volume of 640,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,783,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $67.69 and a 52-week high of $94.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.439 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.68%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Articles

