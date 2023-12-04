Mount Lucas Management LP Sells 5,269 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Mount Lucas Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,895 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 5,269 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PXD traded down $0.65 on Monday, reaching $231.50. The company had a trading volume of 604,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,624. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.69. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

PXD has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $256.00 target price (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $301.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

