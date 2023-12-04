Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) is Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 501,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Public Storage comprises 5.8% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned about 0.29% of Public Storage worth $146,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $670,512,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Public Storage by 37.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,504,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,190,431,000 after buying an additional 2,037,973 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 111,535.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,388,000 after buying an additional 1,245,851 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Public Storage by 63.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,580,000 after buying an additional 1,071,347 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 789.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 780,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,917,000 after buying an additional 693,103 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $1.06 on Monday, reaching $267.06. 359,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.52. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $316.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $256.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Public Storage news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,774.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,985.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.71.

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

