Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Acquires 3,697 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Equinix comprises 5.2% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned 0.18% of Equinix worth $130,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Equinix by 103,384.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,811,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,043,303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798,935 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 6,589.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,021 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $725,557,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Equinix by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,756,000 after purchasing an additional 179,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Equinix by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,137,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,934,000 after purchasing an additional 177,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $832.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total value of $58,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,033,016.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,297 shares of company stock worth $4,651,579. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Price Performance

NASDAQ EQIX traded down $6.28 on Monday, hitting $818.14. The stock had a trading volume of 112,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,243. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $640.92 and a 52-week high of $824.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $76.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $748.80 and a 200-day moving average of $761.55.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.23%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

