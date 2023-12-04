Sittner & Nelson LLC Has $175,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sittner & Nelson LLC cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 35.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,216 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,170,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,585,953. The stock has a market cap of $173.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $33.78 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.03.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

