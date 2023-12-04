Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Acquires Shares of 1,038,000 Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,038,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,711,000. Vertiv accounts for 2.7% of Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,812,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,619,000 after acquiring an additional 157,038 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693,256 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $230,880,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,099,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Vertiv by 0.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,462,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,100,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.12. 3,654,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,267,960. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 71.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $45.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.61.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 3.82%. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.54%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Vertiv from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Vertiv from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,955,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,320,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,955,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,320,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $1,385,227.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

