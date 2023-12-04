Durable Capital Partners LP Makes New $8.61 Million Investment in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 943,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,611,000. Durable Capital Partners LP owned 0.25% of LifeStance Health Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in LifeStance Health Group by 10,888.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 41.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 202.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at $92,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeStance Health Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:LFST traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.50. 455,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,213. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.60. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

LifeStance Health Group ( NASDAQ:LFST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $262.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.18 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 18.72%. LifeStance Health Group’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 113,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $749,131.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,917,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,503,240.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 194,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,356 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LFST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

LifeStance Health Group Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

