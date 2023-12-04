Sittner & Nelson LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Sittner & Nelson LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 30.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 45,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.6% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth $1,950,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 51.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 261,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 88,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagefield Capital LP increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 22.2% in the first quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 123,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 22,460 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director Kevin M. Stein purchased 36,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,108.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,108. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $148,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,160.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Stein purchased 36,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.38 per share, with a total value of $1,002,108.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,108. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,415 shares of company stock worth $935,990. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AXTA stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.04. 441,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,416,574. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.53. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXTA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.29.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

