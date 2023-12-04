Union Savings Bank Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Blackstone by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 10.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in Blackstone by 1.6% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 12.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.5 %

BX traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,287,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,831,570. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $116.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Bank of America dropped their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. HSBC started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.22.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 1,842 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.24 per share, for a total transaction of $204,904.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,430.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,339 shares of company stock valued at $11,200,486. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

