Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lowered its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 42.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 153,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 113,532 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada accounts for about 0.4% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $21,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FNV. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,446,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.7% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 41,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the second quarter worth $478,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 15.1% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,912,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FNV. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.44.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of FNV traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.77. 430,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,937. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.69. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.56 and a fifty-two week high of $161.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.43 and its 200-day moving average is $137.52.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.93 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.10% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.42%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

