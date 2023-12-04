Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 410 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $7,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 206,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,655,000 after acquiring an additional 72,005 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,432,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 44,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:URTH traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.89. 110,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI World ETF has a one year low of $107.42 and a one year high of $129.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.11.

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

