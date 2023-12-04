Durable Capital Partners LP Acquires 657,430 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 80.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,474,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657,430 shares during the period. Datadog accounts for 1.3% of Durable Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Durable Capital Partners LP owned about 0.46% of Datadog worth $145,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in Datadog by 7.0% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.9% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.9% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.17.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $1,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at $30,460,914.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $1,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,460,914.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total transaction of $596,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,790,309.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 529,931 shares of company stock worth $50,412,358. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,517,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,808,911. The stock has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -988.50, a PEG ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $120.26.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $547.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

