TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Shares Sold by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. reduced its position in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,118,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,559,228 shares during the period. TransAlta accounts for about 0.4% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.80% of TransAlta worth $19,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of TransAlta by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,966,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,494,000 after acquiring an additional 812,221 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 0.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,035,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,421,000 after purchasing an additional 45,381 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,954,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,238,000 after purchasing an additional 201,919 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,411,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,319,000 after purchasing an additional 971,592 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 3.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,529,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,914,000 after purchasing an additional 124,477 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAC traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.17. The stock had a trading volume of 155,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.17. TransAlta Co. has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $10.40.

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Free Report ) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $758.14 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 39.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0437 per share. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. TransAlta’s payout ratio is presently 10.13%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TAC shares. TD Securities started coverage on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of TransAlta from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

