Mount Lucas Management LP Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Mount Lucas Management LP trimmed its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 52.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 33,136 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum comprises about 1.2% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after buying an additional 18,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $150.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 894,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,222. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $159.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

