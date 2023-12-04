Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $18.72 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,809 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned 0.08% of Church & Dwight worth $18,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.25.

Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.26. 428,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.63 and a 12 month high of $100.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.11.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 62.29%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

