Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Mendel Money Management

Mendel Money Management lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 534.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Waste Management by 83.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 44.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $173.62. 262,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,573,849. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $174.23. The firm has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WM. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WM

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,886 shares of company stock worth $5,797,964 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.