Union Savings Bank Takes Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000. Danaher accounts for about 0.8% of Union Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 68.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Danaher by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on DHR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.73.

Danaher Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE DHR traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $221.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,932. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.83. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $249.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

