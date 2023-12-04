Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Mendel Money Management

Mendel Money Management increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 110.9% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $3.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $253.15. The stock had a trading volume of 759,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,072. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $293.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $128.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.80.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

