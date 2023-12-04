Westchester Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,312 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Boeing makes up 0.7% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $230.50. 1,802,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,629,781. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $174.62 and a 12-month high of $243.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.07.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($6.18) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.71.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

