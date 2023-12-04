Sourcerock Group LLC Buys 293,794 Shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

Sourcerock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,683,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,794 shares during the period. Expro Group accounts for approximately 3.8% of Sourcerock Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sourcerock Group LLC owned approximately 1.55% of Expro Group worth $29,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XPRO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Expro Group by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,322,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,684,000 after buying an additional 7,122,166 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,017,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expro Group by 3,981.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 952,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after buying an additional 929,642 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Expro Group by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,358,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,074,000 after buying an additional 780,810 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Expro Group by 257.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 973,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,874,000 after purchasing an additional 700,963 shares during the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XPRO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Expro Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Expro Group from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Expro Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:XPRO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.77. The company had a trading volume of 97,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,154. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,576.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.86. Expro Group Holdings has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $25.04.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $369.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.39 million. Expro Group had a return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 0.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expro Group news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 5,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $140,163.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,270.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $314,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,644.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 5,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $140,163.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,270.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,021,335 shares of company stock valued at $69,366,617 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

