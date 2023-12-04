WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 33,879 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 36.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,879 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises approximately 0.9% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $11,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.00.

CME Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ CME traded up $1.12 on Monday, hitting $220.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,768. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.34 and its 200 day moving average is $199.53. The firm has a market cap of $79.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $105,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,124.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $105,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,124.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,386 shares of company stock valued at $725,855 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

