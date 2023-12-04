Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Buys 5,104 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.7% of Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Alphabet by 57.7% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 107,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,842,000 after buying an additional 39,269 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 7.5% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 8.2% in the second quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,394 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Alphabet by 76.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,322,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $397,659,000 after buying an additional 1,436,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Alphabet from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.12.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $131.86 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.29. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $141.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,776 shares of company stock valued at $23,452,924. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

