Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Asset Management Group Inc.

Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,370,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 35.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.7% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.2% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 36.8% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock traded down $3.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $253.50. The company had a trading volume of 275,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $253.52 and a 200 day moving average of $255.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $293.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.80.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Recommended Stories

