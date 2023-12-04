Polar Capital Holdings Plc Makes New Investment in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 134,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $35,640,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BDX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE BDX opened at $238.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $228.62 and a 12 month high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 73.39%.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

