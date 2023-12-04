Sirios Capital Management L P Buys Shares of 92,228 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 92,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,040,000. Alphabet makes up about 1.9% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,776 shares of company stock worth $23,452,924. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $131.86 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $141.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.53 and its 200 day moving average is $129.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.12.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

