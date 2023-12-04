Union Savings Bank Buys New Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,465 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $233.13. 1,197,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,805,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.75. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $240.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.96.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

