Union Savings Bank Acquires New Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TRV. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.17.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV traded up $1.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $183.28. 431,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,035. The company has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.21. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.