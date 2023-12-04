13,085 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Bought by Union Savings Bank

Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.56 on Monday, hitting $54.23. 1,027,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,490,799. The firm has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.50. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

