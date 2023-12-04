Union Savings Bank Purchases New Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.57.

Southern Price Performance

NYSE:SO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.65. 893,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,162,267. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The company has a market cap of $78.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.13.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,905 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.