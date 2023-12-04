Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC lowered its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,028,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727,326 shares during the quarter. Royal Caribbean Cruises accounts for about 2.0% of Ariel Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $210,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,671,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,721,000 after purchasing an additional 314,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,689,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,146,000 after acquiring an additional 167,280 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $2,641,178.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $1,000,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,221,143.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $2,641,178.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,009 shares of company stock worth $5,735,850. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.88. 1,231,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,454,217. The company has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $113.91.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.93.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

